LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man was killed in after crashing his vehicle and being struck by another, Nevada State Police (NSP) said.

The crash happened on Sunday, Jan. 8, just before 5 a.m. on southbound I-11, north of Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson.

According to NSP, the driver of a Hyundai Elantra, who police identified as Noah Francis Williams, 39, was driving southbound on I-11 in the far right lane, when he inexplicably crossed several lanes and collided with the median barrier. This caused Williams to ricochet back to the far right lane, where he collided with the right-side shoulder wall before coming to a complete stop.

Following the single-vehicle crash, police said the driver of a Fiat pulled off to help Williams. However, before help could be given, the driver of a Ford, traveling toward the two vehicles, was unable to stop in time and collided with William’s vehicle, which caused it to strike the Fiat, and ejected Williams from his car to the far-left travel lane.

He was then struck by another driver, who was traveling southbound, NSP said.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s second fatal crash and second fatality for 2023.