LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that has left one person in critical condition Thursday night.

The crash happened on Canyon Run Drive near Town Center Drive in Summerlin close to Rampart Casino and the TPC Las Vegas golf course.

Emergency responders took the driver to UMC Trauma. Metro police are expected to be on the scene for some time Thursday night for the investigation and are asking people to avoid the area.