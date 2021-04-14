Driver critically injured after crashing into fire hydrant in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 50-year-old woman is critically injured after crashing into a fire hydrant near Buffalo Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard.

Las Vegas police say the single-vehicle crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Evidence and witness statements indicate that a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was traveling north on Buffalo, just north of Lake Mead, when the vehicle suddenly veered off to the right and struck a fire hydrant. The car came to a stop in landscape shrubbery, police noted.

Witnesses gave medical attention to the driver until authorities arrived on scene. The driver, who’s name has not yet been released, was transported to Mountain View Hospital and then to Sunrise Hospital, where police say she remains in critical condition.

This crash is under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.