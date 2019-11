LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police (LVMPD) is still on the scene of a car crash on 4800 block of Topaz Street near Tropicana and Eastern Ave.

According to Metro Police, the driver of a silver Ford truck crashed into a wall, hit an electrical box and a water valve, after suffering what officials believe was a medical episode.

The driver was transported to Sunrise Hospital with minor injuries. The accident is still under investigation, and no one else was hurt.