LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A boy suffers life-threatening injuries after a car hit him while he was on a bicycle in the northeast valley.

Around 9:45 p.m. on July 28, a 2013 Nissan Altima was driving north on South Hollywood Boulevard, south of East Marlon Brando Avenue, when the driver hit a 15-year-old boy riding a bike, according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The boy rode down South Hollywood Boulevard and into the Nissan’s path, causing the front of the car to hit him. Arriving medical personnel took the teenage boy to Sunrise Pediatric Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as Daniela Lomeli, 21, and the passenger in the car was identified as Paola Pimentel, 21. They both remained on the scene. Lomeli showed no signs of impairment but had minor injuries and was taken to Sunrise Hospital for further evaluation, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.