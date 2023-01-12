LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 63-year-old man died following a crash in the Terminal 3 long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International Airport Wednesday night.

The crash was reported around 9:16 p.m. when the man crashed a Mercedes Benz GLK into traffic control barriers in the garage.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the man was taken to Desert Springs Hospital where he was pronounced dead. It’s believed he suffered a “medical episode” which resulted in the crash.

The cause of the driver’s death is under investigation by the Clark County coroner’s office and will not be counted as a traffic-related fatality until a determination is made.

The man’s identity will be released by the coroner. Police are investigating the crash.