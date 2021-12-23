Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after North Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a Wednesday afternoon crash in North Las Vegas.

Police said Trevor Spikes was at four times the legal limit for DUI after the crash at Camino Al Norte and Ann Road at about 12:45 p.m.

Only minor injuries were reported in the crash. Police said a maroon sedan rear-ended a silver van, which then hit another sedan.

(North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police and other Nevada law enforcement agencies earlier this month emphasized the dangers of driving while impaired this weekend.