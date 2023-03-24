LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver was arrested on DUI charges in North Las Vegas after a car crashed into a gas station, police said.

According to police, on Friday around 7:20 p.m., a dark blue Range Rover was traveling eastbound on Cheyenne Avenue, approaching MLK Boulevard. The Range Rover hit another vehicle in the intersection causing the Range Rover to crash into a Conoco Gas Station on the southeast corner.

The crash caused minor damage to the building, landscaping, and nearby signs. According to police, the driver showed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for DUI and other traffic-related charges.

Speed was also believed to be a factor in the crash. No injuries were reported, police said.