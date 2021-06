NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital following a hit-and-run in North Las Vegas.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday in a “Ross Dress for Less” parking lot in the 2000 block of Civic Center Drive, near Lake Mead Boulevard.

Police say the driver fled the scene following the crash, but was later caught. The driver was also arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The teenagers suffered serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.