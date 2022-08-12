LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police made an arrest on Friday morning after stopping a driver who was going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone.

The driver, who was in a black mustang, was stopped near Steve Schorr Elementary in the south part of the valley near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road.

According to police the school zone flashing lights were on indicating a 25 mph school zone.

(Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police stopped the Mustang that was going 97 mph and arrested the driver. The driver was brought to Clark County Detention Center and the Mustang was towed.

There have been seven pedestrian deaths this week and police have said that there needs to be an end to reckless driving in the valley.