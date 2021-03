LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol made a DUI arrest Wednesday night where the driver allegedly failed a sobriety test.

“Thankfully nobody was killed by this driver,” NHP said as it announced the arrest on its Twitter account showing the driver’s blood alcohol level.

We can promise you that they will not be serving corned beef and cabbage where this motorist is going. ☘️ Almost 4 times the legal limit, thankfully nobody was killed by this driver. #drivesober #lasvegas #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/iazqvp5i3j — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 18, 2021

NHP had sent out a warning on St. Patrick’s Day saying they would be looking for impaired drivers.