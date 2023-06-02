LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 20-year-old motorcyclist is hospitalized with critical injuries and a driver is facing DUI charges.

The crash was reported around 11:35 p.m. Thursday on E. Tropicana Avenue at S. Palm Street, east of the I-515/U.S.93. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the motorcyclist, who was riding a 2023 Kawasaki, was traveling east on Tropicana when a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 31-year-old Samuel Gonzalez, who was traveling westbound made a left turn onto Palm in front of the motorcyclist causing the crash.

The motorcyclist was transported to Sunrise Hospital’s trauma unit for his life-threatening injuries.

Police said Gonzalez showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI. According to Clark County Detention records, Gonzalez is facing charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily injury, reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily injury, and failure to yield right of way involving a left turn. He is due to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court for his initial appearance Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.