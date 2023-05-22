LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver is facing charges after allegedly hitting a pedestrian and then fleeing from the scene. The pedestrian, who was trying to cross Sahara Avenue Sunday night was killed.

The crash was reported around 9:32 p.m. on Sahara, east of Maryland Parkway. Las Vegas Metropolitan police said Josue Ghione, 27, was in a Honda Civic traveling westbound on Sahara approaching the intersection when he struck a pedestrian attempting to cross the street and then fled the scene. The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian, a man, was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police said they were able to locate Ghione and he showed signs of impairment and was arrested. He is facing charges of reckless driving resulting in death, DUI resulting in death, and leaving the scene of an accident. The crash remains under investigation.

This death marks the 51st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2023.