LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It wasn’t the normal call to police for an animal left in a vehicle. This time, it was inside with a person.

Metro Police responded the to area of Flamingo Road and Arville Street for the report of a car stopped in a travel lane Friday night.

Once at the scene, Metro Officer Gallegos found a puppy sitting in the passenger seat of the car, while the driver was asleep at the wheel.

The driver was arrested for DUI, and the dog was taken to animal control for the night.