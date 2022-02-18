Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into Nevada State Police vehicle during traffic stop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver is facing a DUI charge after crashing into the back of a Nevada State Police patrol car overnight.

According to a Twitter post, the trooper had just finished with a traffic stop on U.S. 95 and was on the right shoulder.

Nevada State Police patrol car is hit by an alleged DUI driver. (Twitter/@NVStatePolice_S)

“With his emergency red and blue lights activated, when a car struck his patrol vehicle from behind!” Nevada State Police reported.

Nevada State Police patrol car is hit by an alleged DUI driver. (Twitter/@NVStatePolice_S)

The driver was taken into custody for DUI and state police had this message for drivers.

“Luckily our Trooper was okay, but he will definitely be sore for a while from an impact like that! This is why you have to plan ahead and be responsible before getting behind the wheel. Always pay full ATTENTION and NEVER drive impaired because #LivesAreOnTheLine“