LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver is facing a DUI charge he crashed into a home near the 215 Beltway and Far Hills Avenue Monday evening.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8 p.m. when the driver was traveling to fast to negotiate the curve on Far Hills and lost control. The Dodge Challenger crashed through a wall and hit the home, shattering a glass door and windows. The family inside had just finished eating dinner in that area.