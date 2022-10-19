LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A driver that caused a deadly crash in the south valley has been arrested by Nevada State Police for reckless driving, among other charges.

On Oct. 9, officers responded to a ready crash near St. Rose Pkwy and Bermuda Road.

According to police, Skyler Trey Flournoy was driving recklessly on St. Rose Pkwy at a high rate of speed. While in the right-turn-only lane, Flournoy made an unsafe lane change and struck the right front side of a Genesis GV 80. Police said that resulted in the Genesis slamming into Nissan Sentra, causing it to rotate through an intersection before striking a traffic light support.

Police said the driver of the Nissan, who has been identified as 29-year-old Giovanni Deoria Kelly-Shelton, was transported to UMC Trauma, where he succumbed to his injuries.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 45th fatal crash for 2022, resulting in 52 fatalities.