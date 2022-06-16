LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have made an arrest in a crash that claimed the lives of a man and woman more than two weeks ago.

Priscila Velasquez, 34, and Jason Quhhaar, 34, were both killed on May 24 when the Corvette they were in lost control on Jones Boulevard and crashed into an Orthodox church.

Witnesses told Metro police that a second vehicle was racing the Corvette at the time of the crash. Police were able to view surveillance video of the moments leading up to the crash that showed a Dodge Charger racing the Corvette.

Metro police posted on Facebook Thursday morning that the Charger and driver were located by detectives and the driver is facing charges of reckless driving/speed contest involving death.