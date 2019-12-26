DRIVER ALERT: Snow chains required during winter weather advisory; travel discouraged

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation requires that snow chains be installed on your tires if you are heading to snowy areas. Travel in these areas is now discouraged.
Snow tires required if you travel to these areas.
- SR-156 & SR 157 on Mt. Charleston to US 95
- SR 158 from Kyle Canyon Road to Lee Canyon Road
- SR-160 from Cottonwood Pass Road to Pahrump Road
A winter weather advisory is in effect on Dec. 26 due to heavy rain, slick roads or black ice.
According to the Nevada Weather Service, travel is discouraged. Check travel websites before planning your route and avoid areas listed as having hazardous driving conditions.