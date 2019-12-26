DRIVER ALERT: Snow chains required during winter weather advisory; travel discouraged

An SUV in the snow with chains on both front and rear tires.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation requires that snow chains be installed on your tires if you are heading to snowy areas. Travel in these areas is now discouraged.

Snow tires required if you travel to these areas.

Snow Chains Required!

❄️@nevadadot requires snow chains or tires on:

SR-156 & SR-157 on Mt. Charleston to US-95

SR-158 from Kyle Canyon Rd to Lee Canyon Rd

SR-160 from Cottonwood Pass Rd to Pahrump Rd



Visit https://t.co/oTcg7JbVsd for updates & DRIVE SAFE if you have to at all. pic.twitter.com/OYl0uYWxtP — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 26, 2019

A winter weather advisory is in effect on Dec. 26 due to heavy rain, slick roads or black ice.

❄️⚠️Winter Weather Adv. Expanded⚠️❄️



Dangerous travel expected up to Mt. Charleston & along SR-160 thru Mountain Springs Summit.



Many roads are closed or require snow chains. Check https://t.co/oTcg7JbVsd for updates!



TRAVEL IS HIGHLY DISCOURAGED until 4am Fri.#VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/N8m3CIYjIE — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 26, 2019

According to the Nevada Weather Service, travel is discouraged. Check travel websites before planning your route and avoid areas listed as having hazardous driving conditions.