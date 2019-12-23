Breaking News
DRIVER ALERT: Snow chain and 4×4 drive restrictions in place at Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you plan on driving up to Mount Charleston, make sure you have the proper equipment for driving in snowy weather conditions. NHP notified the public in a tweet Monday afternoon that drive restrictions are currently in place.

Proper snowy weather condition equipment includes:

  • Tire chains or tow strap
  • Flashlight
  • Spare batteries
  • Ice Scraper
  • Cell phone for emergency communication (do not use while driving)
  • Snow shovel
  • Flares
  • Jumper cables
  • Small bag of sand for wheel traction
  • Extra winter clothes (coat, gloves, socks)
  • Blanket for a sleeping bag
  • Non-perishable foods and water
  • First aid supplies and prescription medication
  • Battery-operated radio
  • Candles, matches or lighter
  • State map for navigation in event of winter detour

Prepare for a winter drive by:

  • Sharing your travel itinerary so others know when to expect you
  • Removing snow and ice from all vehicle windows, mirrors, lights, turn signals and license plates
  • Always carrying tire chains, especially when traveling in mountain passes or typically snowy areas
  • Maintaining a high fuel level

While driving in snowy conditions:

  • Buckle up
  • Turn on headlights to see and be seen
  • Turn off cruise control
  • Avoid quick starts, stops and fast turns. Accelerate, brake and steer smoothly and gradually
  • Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions
  • Do not slam on brakes. Apply steady pressure on ABS-equipped vehicles and pump the brakes if necessary on non-ABS vehicles
  • Keep additional distance from other vehicles
  • Watch carefully for snow removal equipment
  • Do not pass without good distance and sight clearance
  • Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses, and shaded areas- they may freeze first
  • If the vehicle begins to skid, steer in direction of slide and slowly remove foot from the accelerator
  • Be aware of black ice
  • Remember – 4-wheel-drive vehicles cannot necessarily turn or stop any better than a 2-wheel-drive vehicles

If parked or you get stuck in snow be sure to:

  • Leave a window slightly cracked for ventilation and make sure vehicle exhaust system is clear of snow

Before driving, motorists can dial 511 (1-877-NV-ROADS outside of Nevada) or log on to www.nvroads.com for Nevada state road conditions.

