DRIVER ALERT: Snow chain and 4×4 drive restrictions in place at Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you plan on driving up to Mount Charleston, make sure you have the proper equipment for driving in snowy weather conditions. NHP notified the public in a tweet Monday afternoon that drive restrictions are currently in place.
Proper snowy weather condition equipment includes:
- Tire chains or tow strap
- Flashlight
- Spare batteries
- Ice Scraper
- Cell phone for emergency communication (do not use while driving)
- Snow shovel
- Flares
- Jumper cables
- Small bag of sand for wheel traction
- Extra winter clothes (coat, gloves, socks)
- Blanket for a sleeping bag
- Non-perishable foods and water
- First aid supplies and prescription medication
- Battery-operated radio
- Candles, matches or lighter
- State map for navigation in event of winter detour
Prepare for a winter drive by:
- Sharing your travel itinerary so others know when to expect you
- Removing snow and ice from all vehicle windows, mirrors, lights, turn signals and license plates
- Always carrying tire chains, especially when traveling in mountain passes or typically snowy areas
- Maintaining a high fuel level
While driving in snowy conditions:
- Buckle up
- Turn on headlights to see and be seen
- Turn off cruise control
- Avoid quick starts, stops and fast turns. Accelerate, brake and steer smoothly and gradually
- Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions
- Do not slam on brakes. Apply steady pressure on ABS-equipped vehicles and pump the brakes if necessary on non-ABS vehicles
- Keep additional distance from other vehicles
- Watch carefully for snow removal equipment
- Do not pass without good distance and sight clearance
- Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses, and shaded areas- they may freeze first
- If the vehicle begins to skid, steer in direction of slide and slowly remove foot from the accelerator
- Be aware of black ice
- Remember – 4-wheel-drive vehicles cannot necessarily turn or stop any better than a 2-wheel-drive vehicles
If parked or you get stuck in snow be sure to:
- Leave a window slightly cracked for ventilation and make sure vehicle exhaust system is clear of snow
Before driving, motorists can dial 511 (1-877-NV-ROADS outside of Nevada) or log on to www.nvroads.com for Nevada state road conditions.