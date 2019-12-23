DRIVER ALERT: Snow chain and 4×4 drive restrictions in place at Mt. Charleston

In this photo provided by Caltrans, are cars and trucks in stopped traffic on Interstate 5 near Dunsmuir, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Thanksgiving travel has been snarled in some places by two powerful storms. A winter storm blamed for one death and hundreds of canceled flights in the West moved into the Midwest on […]

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you plan on driving up to Mount Charleston, make sure you have the proper equipment for driving in snowy weather conditions. NHP notified the public in a tweet Monday afternoon that drive restrictions are currently in place.

#trafficalert Snow Chain/4×4 Drive Restrictions are in place up on Mount Charleston. Make sure you have the proper equipment to drive in snowy weather conditions if your traveling up to the mountain. ☃️ #mountcharleston #winterweather #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 23, 2019

Proper snowy weather condition equipment includes:

Tire chains or tow strap

Flashlight

Spare batteries

Ice Scraper

Cell phone for emergency communication (do not use while driving)

Snow shovel

Flares

Jumper cables

Small bag of sand for wheel traction

Extra winter clothes (coat, gloves, socks)

Blanket for a sleeping bag

Non-perishable foods and water

First aid supplies and prescription medication

Battery-operated radio

Candles, matches or lighter

State map for navigation in event of winter detour

Prepare for a winter drive by:

Sharing your travel itinerary so others know when to expect you

Removing snow and ice from all vehicle windows, mirrors, lights, turn signals and license plates

Always carrying tire chains, especially when traveling in mountain passes or typically snowy areas

Maintaining a high fuel level

While driving in snowy conditions:

Buckle up

Turn on headlights to see and be seen

Turn off cruise control

Avoid quick starts, stops and fast turns. Accelerate, brake and steer smoothly and gradually

Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions

Do not slam on brakes. Apply steady pressure on ABS-equipped vehicles and pump the brakes if necessary on non-ABS vehicles

Keep additional distance from other vehicles

Watch carefully for snow removal equipment

Do not pass without good distance and sight clearance

Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses, and shaded areas- they may freeze first

If the vehicle begins to skid, steer in direction of slide and slowly remove foot from the accelerator

Be aware of black ice

Remember – 4-wheel-drive vehicles cannot necessarily turn or stop any better than a 2-wheel-drive vehicles

If parked or you get stuck in snow be sure to:

Leave a window slightly cracked for ventilation and make sure vehicle exhaust system is clear of snow

Before driving, motorists can dial 511 (1-877-NV-ROADS outside of Nevada) or log on to www.nvroads.com for Nevada state road conditions.