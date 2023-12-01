LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers planning to travel on I-15 between Las Vegas and Southern California on Tuesday, Dec. 5, and Wednesday, Dec. 6, should be aware there will be planned power outages that will impact a 90-mile stretch of the freeway near Baker, California.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation and Southern California Edison the outage will impact the community of Baker and the freeway. The outage will occur both evenings starting at 10 p.m. and last until 10 a.m. the following morning.

“During the outage periods, services such as food establishments, gas stations, and electric vehicles charging ports around Baker will not be available. Travelers are strongly urged to plan their journeys accordingly, considering the limited amenities during this time,” the news release stated.

The planned power outages are being done so Southern California Edison can conduct reliability upgrades on the system.