Driver alert: North Las Vegas guardrail repair this week, I-15 southbound lane restriction

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the outside travel lane along southbound Interstate 15 between the 215 Beltway interchange and

Range Road from 5 a.m. until 3 p.m., on Feb. 5 and Feb, 6 in North Las Vegas.

The temporary lane restriction is due to a guardrail repair along the shoulder. Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, pay attention to construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible.

NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures, and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.