LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to NHP I-15 southbound is closed at Primm due to weather conditions. The National Weather Service is discouraging travel to and from Nevada Thursday, Dec. 26.

Snow and ice will make travel conditions hazardous. Many roads have been closed. Expect major delays.

8 News Now’s Joe Moeller went live on Facebook to show current traffic conditions as our station photographer drove to the scene.

Check back for updates as road conditions change quickly.