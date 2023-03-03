LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers can expect delays in two areas west of downtown and the Arts District starting Monday (March 6) because of road improvements, the City of Las Vegas said.

The $38.5 million project is expected to take 18 months to complete and will have 24-hour lane restrictions. It involves sewer rehabilitation on Charleston Boulevard from Rancho Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and on Rancho Drive from Alta Drive to Oakey Boulevard, the city said Friday in a news release.

A stretch of Rancho Drive and another on Charleston Boulevard, State Route 159 on the map, are schedule for improvements that could take 18 months to complete.

Alternate routes recommended for east-west travel are Oakey Boulevard, Alta Drive, Pinto Lane and Palomino Lane, the city said. For north-south travel, drivers should consider using Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Shadow Lane, Campbell Drive and Valley View Boulevard.

On Rancho, the work will include rehabilitation of 4,700 linear feet of 45-inch existing sewer pipe and seven manholes.

On Charleston, the work will include water main replacement, sewer improvements, storm drain improvements, intelligent transportation system improvements (traffic signal communications), medical district branded bus shelters, widened sidewalks, added street trees, accessible driveways, new dual-arm streetlights, new traffic signals at Tonopah Drive and Westwood Drive, upgraded traffic signals at Rancho and Shadow and new pavement and striping, including bike lanes.