Driver Alert: Crash on Oakey at Torrey Pines, blocked intersection

by: Rocky Nash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday morning there is a report of a crash on West Oakey Boulevard at Torrey Pines Drive. The intersection is blocked near the College of Southern Nevada Charleston Campus. Avoid the area.
#FASTALERT 27-Mar-2020 07:04 am,Correctiom: Crash on Oakey Blvd EB at Torrey Pines Dr,Intersection blocked, use caution— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 27, 2020
