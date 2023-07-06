LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing reckless driving charges following a crash Wednesday evening that killed a 72-year-old woman.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash, which occurred around 6:36 p.m., happened at the intersection of Rancho Drive and Glen Heather Way, which is north of Sahara Avenue.

Police said 22-year-old driver Defon Muirente, and three passengers, were in a Dodge Charger and speeding on northbound Rancho when he struck a Buick LeSabre making a left turn. The 72-year-old driver in that car suffered fatal injuries and died after being transported to University Medical Center.

Muirente and his three passengers suffered minor injuries and were also taken to UMC for treatment. He is facing charges of felony reckless driving resulting in death, driving without a valid driver’s license, and operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates. Police said he did not show any signs of impairment.

The woman, whose identity will be released by the coroner’s officer, is the 68th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2023.