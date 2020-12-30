UPDATE: Court date delayed again for driver accused of killing 5 bicyclists

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A truck driver accused of hitting and killing five local bicyclists near Searchlight was due in court Wednesday morning but his appearance was delayed for a second time.

Jordan Barson was supposed to face a judge for the first time but remains in quarantine after being sent from Arizona to Nevada.

Nevada Highway Patrol says Barson had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash.

He faces reckless driving and DUI charges.

He is now scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4, 2021.