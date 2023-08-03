LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a man driving at 100 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone while intoxicated in Las Vegas, a police report said.

According to a police report, on Saturday at approximately 11:30 p.m., an officer saw a black sedan speeding northbound on Lamb Boulevard approaching Interstate 15 in northeast Las Vegas.

Officers said the sedan was moving at 100 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone. Police said the vehicle was driving close to a curb and was “kicking up a lot of dust and debris.” Officers feared the sedan would run off the road and made a traffic stop.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the report noted that Daunte Dale, the sedan’s driver, had “watery eyes” and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Officers also observed Dale slurred his speech and walked with an “uneasy gait.”

Dale admitted to having alcohol before driving, according to the police report, and failed a standardized field sobriety test.

He was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving with no proof of insurance, and with a suspended registration.