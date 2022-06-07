LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of driving while impaired and causing a deadly DUI crash last week has been identified as Armando Alcantara-Pichardo.

According to police, Alcantara-Pichardo was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram northbound on North Rancho Drive on Saturday night when he made a left turn at the intersection with Turquoise Road and hit a motorcyclist who was driving southbound.

After Alcantara-Pichardo hit the motorcyclist, police said, he then hit a car that was stopped at the intersection.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the truck who had caused the crash was leaving the scene on foot. Police said in an arrest report that Alcantara-Pichardo, identified as the driver, had bloodshot and watery eyes, an unsteady gait, and slurred speech, and that he slightly smelled of alcohol.

Armando Alcantara-Pichardo was arrested for DUI after a crash that killed a motorcyclist in the northwest valley. (KLAS)

The motorcyclist who was hit, identified as 35-year-old Morgan Rene Arvizo, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The driver and passenger in the other car that was hit were uninjured.

Alcantara-Pichardo is currently being held in the Clark County Detention center and is facing charges of DUI, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and failing to yield at a left turn.

Police said that he refused a field sobriety test before he was arrested. Blood samples were taken, but the results of those tests were not released.