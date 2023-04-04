LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver who is facing five charges after allegedly driving onto a sidewalk, hitting and killing a pedestrian, and striking a bus stop told police he fell asleep behind the wheel.

The arrest report stated surveillance videos obtained by police showed the Ford 150 truck driver, identified as 48-year-old Devon Cordova, “leave Sunset Road, travel up onto the sidewalk, strike a large metal bus stop enclosure causing significant damage, travel up into the landscaping, strict a fire hydrant, down a street sign and re-enter the road fleeing eastbound.”

Cordova was arrested Sunday morning, around four hours after the Henderson hit-and-run crash. The crash happened on Sunset near Annie Oakley and was reported to police around 5:30 a.m. A witness told police a man was laying on the ground and appeared dead.

That man was later identified as 55-year-old Angel Perez Rodriguez. According to the arrest report, Rodriguez suffered “significant trauma to his lower extremities and his head.” The bus stop was also heavily damaged.

Henderson police discovered the damaged truck in a restaurant parking lot less than a quarter of a mile away from the crash scene. Investigators learned the truck’s owner was Devon Cordova’s father who gave police his son’s address. When police contacted Devon Corodova, the report said he was wearing the same clothes seen in surveillance video from the restaurant parking lot.

He told police he had been out with friends and was heading home around 4 a.m. when “he fell asleep while driving east on Sunset Road where he struck a curb popping his tires.” He did not mention hitting the pedestrian or the bus stop, according to the report. Police said pieces of the bus stop were on the truck’s front windshield.’

Cordova is facing the following charges: Reckless driving resulting in death/substantial bodily harm, reckless driving, the duty to stop at the scene of an accident, failing to render aid at the accident scene, and failure to maintain a lane.

Cordova’s next court appearance is on April 27, 2023.