LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 19-year-old is facing several charges after he crashed into parked vehicles late Tuesday night that resulted in his underage teenage passenger being killed.

Abel Baires-Lorenzana was booked into Clark County Detention Center on the following charges:

DUI resulting in death

Reckless driving resulting in death

Leaving the scene of a crash

Child abuse/neglect

The crash was reported just before midnight in the northeast valley near Gowan and Walnut roads. According to Metro police, when officers responded to the crash, the only person at the scene was the teen killed in the crash. A short while later, police received a call from a resident about a half-mile away from the crash scene who reported someone banging on their window saying “he had just killed someone.” When police responded to that location, they found Lorenzana.

According to the arrest report, police said Lorenzana had blood on his clothing, was crying, “visibly impaired” and stated, “I killed my little Homie.” He also admitted he was “drunk driving.”

Lorenzana was not able to complete all the field sobriety tests, the report said.

Police later viewed surveillance video from a home near the crash scene that showed three males running from the vehicle following the crash.

The posted speed limit on Gowan is 25 mph. The report said police believe Lorenzana was traveling at a significantly higher speed due to the damage to the two parked cars and the vehicle Lorenzana was driving.

He is due in court on Friday, March 11.