LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 19-year-old woman accused of running over a skateboarder after she allowed the 15-year-old to hold onto an SUV she was driving is facing charges. The teen boy suffered serious injuries when he was ejected off the skateboard and run over.

Destiny Jimenez, 19, is facing a charge of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm for the incident which happened on Friday, May 13 around 9 p.m. on Forsythe Drive near Charleston and Nellis boulevards.

According to the arrest report, when police arrived at the scene, the 15-year-old was lying on the road surrounded by family members. Jimenez, who was crying, told police she was the driver. She also admitted to police she had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before the crash. Police said a records check also revealed Jimenez did not have a driver’s license.

A passenger in the Jeep Wrangler told police she was driving prior to the crash and the 15-year-old was one of four juveniles in the vehicle.

According to the report, the passenger told police the 15-year-old said he wanted to ride his skateboard while clinging to the Jeep but the woman told him she was unwilling to drive because it was not safe. Jimenez volunteered to drive and got behind the wheel while the teen went outside the Jeep and hung onto the passenger door as the vehicle accelerated.

The woman passenger said, “it felt like we ran over a bump.” When the two women got out of the Jeep they saw the 15-year-old injured and bleeding in the street. The report said he suffered life-threatening injuries to his head and chest and was transported to University Medical Center.

Jimenez was arrested and transported to Clark County Detention Center. Jimenez did undergo blood draws for toxicology analysis.