Drive-up flu vaccine clinic at Fiesta Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are looking to get a flu shot, there will be a no-cost, drive-up flu vaccine clinic at the Fiesta Henderson Hotel and Casino parking garage.

The clinic is offering 400 adult vaccines for the Tuesday, Oct. 6 clinic from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. People are asked to make appointments but drive-up and walk-up clients without an appointment will be accommodated if there are enough vaccines. You can make an appointment at this link.

“This season, getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever to protect yourself, your family, and our community from flu,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “Getting vaccinated can also help to ensure we conserve medical resources and do not overtax our health care system as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Leguen.

The vaccine is only available to those 18 years and older. The high-dose flu vaccine for people 65 and older is not available at this clinic but is offered at Health District immunization clinic locations.

Those who receive the vaccine will be required to wait 15 minutes after the shot before leaving the site.

The clinic is a cooperative event between the Southern Nevada Health District and the city of Henderson.

There is also a drive-up flu clinic on Friday, Oct. 2 at Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican, San Martín Campus.