Drive-thru vaccine, test clinic opens

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new location for drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations and testing has opened on the UNLV campus. The goal is to get tests and vaccines out to people on the go.

The site off Tropicana and Paradise has the capacity to do about 500 tests and 300 vaccinations each night on a first-come, first-served basis. Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson shots will all be available, as well as boosters for those who are eligible.

Joshua Lusch with the Clark County Fire Department says the drive-thru method has proven very successful since it started over the summer.

“It gives everyone the opportunity to go get a test and get vaccinated and get all of the stuff in the convenience of your own car,” said Lusch. “Not having to get out or wait in lines outside we can get exposed to other people and it stays more confined and I know it’s a lot less stressful being inside of your vehicle more comfortable and personable.”

Tests are self-swab PCR tests. Results take approximately 72 hours to process. The new location has replaced the previous spot at UNLV’s Stan Fulton building.

The testing site is open Sunday through Thursday nights from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.