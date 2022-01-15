Drive-thru testing site opens at Fiesta Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– COVID testing has been a challenge for many in the valley battling long lines and waiting for hours. Now, another location opened that may help ease the demand.

The New COVID-19 testing site arrived to Fiesta Henderson Hotel and Casino, located at 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway.

The site will operate five days a week, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday through Wednesday.

“This was great, actually, and I love that they have things set up in a way where they are just pushing people through so there’s not a whole terrible wait time,” Taran Ignacio said.

Many have to test due to the surge of omicron at their work.

“My office said please everybody go get tested this week because we have had so many cases in the office,” Janelle Klein said.

The New COVID-19 testing site opened at Fiesta Henderson Hotel and Casino (Madison Kimbro, KLAS-TV)

One of the biggest reasons for the east on the first day was that the drive-thru testing site, which takes place inside the parking garage, is appointment-based only, so waiting in a long line isn’t an issue.

“Doing the process online and having the voucher you need to print out it makes it super easy and efficient, in my opinion,” Tyler Haughton said.

The site is slated to be opened for 21 days, health officials said.

“We are hoping for 4,000 tests per site per day. We want to ramp up to that to meet that demand of the community,” Billy Samuels, Deputy Fire Chief, said.

People can register on the eTrueNorth website: www.INeedaCOVID19Test.com.