LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are having a drive-thru shredding event on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A limit of 2 file boxes full of documents per vehicle will be shredded at the Northwest Area Command station at 3755 W. Washburn Road. Police emphasize that you should stay in your vehicle.

Shredding documents is a smart and easy way to help prevent identity theft. Anything that might have personal information should be shredded.

Police offered lists of what to bring — and what you shouldn’t bring:

What to shred: Two boxes of documents on any office paper File folders

(no need to remove staples, rubber bands, paper clips or binder clips)

What will not be accepted: Cardboard, plastics, metals or 3-ring binders CDs or DVDs Trash Hazardous materials



All documents will be shredded on-site and recycled.