Drive-thru Halloween experience helps people in Las Vegas’ entertainment industry get back to work

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Halloween events across the Las Vegas valley, including a new attraction called Trapped, are adapting to the pandemic.

Trapped opens Wednesday and it’s a drive-thru experience that promises lots of thrills and scares and tells the story of a post-apocalyptic earth where the government has crumbled and chaos reigns.

Co-creator Emiliano Palumbo says creating Trapped allowed many people to get back to work.

“We’ve had everything from artists to light programmers, special effects techs, prop makers; pretty much you go along the gambit of everybody that’s worked in the entertainment industry putting on the big shows that happen on the strip have all come here to put on this production,” said Palumbo.

For those feeling brave, but looking for a scare, Trapped is located off Industrial Road near Sahara and tickets are $55 per car and there can be up to four people in each car. There’s also a charity element to the production of Trapped, a portion of the proceeds are going to a project called ‘Backstage Hope’ which helps entertainment industry workers struggling during the pandemic.