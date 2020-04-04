Drive-thru farmers market to be held Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Grocery stores across the valley are seeing packed crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Las Vegas Farmers Market is providing an alternative to residents that would rather avoid grocery stores.

It is hosting drive-thru farmers market throughout the week by sticking with CDC protocol and practicing social distancing.

This Sunday, Southern Highlands is partnering with the Las Vegas Farmers Market to bring the community fresh and organic produce.

The Farmers Market will be held Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Southern Highlands Corporate Center Parking Lot, located at 11411 Southern Highland Parkway.

It will be a drive-thru shopping experience and guests must stay in their vehicles.

NOTE: There will not be a drive-thru Farmers Market on Easter Sunday, April 12.