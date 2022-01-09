Drive-thru COVID tests, vaccines open at Sam Boyd Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic at Sam Boyd Stadium opened for the first time on Sunday, replacing the drive-thru clinic that used to be at UNLV.

Depending on daily supplies and available staffing, the site can do 300 COVID-19 vaccines and 1,200 tests each night on a first-come, first-served basis.

The site will follow the same hours as UNLV, Sunday through Thursday, from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available at the drive-thru for anyone ages 12 and up, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for those 18 and older. However, no pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available at this site.

People should expect longer wait times due to the high demand for testing. In some cases, if capacity is reached at a location, people may be directed to different sites for testing.

You can find other testing sites at this link.

The public may call the state’s vaccine hotline at 1-800-401-0946 or visit www.NVCOVIDFighter.org for information.

The drive-thru site is operated by Clark County, the Nevada National Guard, the Health District, and other partners.