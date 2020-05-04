Drive-thru COVID testing at the Orleans starts Tuesday

Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle. The appointment-only drive-through clinic began a day earlier. Health authorities in Washington reported more COVID19 deaths in the state that has been hardest hit by the outbreak. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The public can now schedule an appointment for drive-thru COVID-19 testing that will take place at the Orleans Hotel & Casino Tuesday, May 5 and Wednesday, May 6.

University Medical Center and Clark County are launching the program as an initial step to make COVID-19 testing more widely available to the public.

You can schedule an appointment to be tested at this website.

The Orleans site will offer 300 appointments between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Additional days are expected to be added following evaluation of the first two days.

“As we begin to reopen businesses and facilities in phases, it is important for us to know how widespread the virus is in our community,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “With more testing, we expect to see the number of coronavirus cases increase. The data, combined with everyone continuing to practice good hygiene, social distancing and other measures, will help guide our decisions and keep the community safe as we move forward.”

On Thursday, Gov. Steve Sisolak released his “Roadmap to Recovery.” An important component was expanding test capacity and making “testing broadly available.” Additionally, the statewide criteria for moving to Phase 1 recovery includes a decline in the percentage of people testing positive.

The health district hosted a drive-thru testing event over the weekend in North Las Vegas.

The Orleans Hotel is located at 4500 W. Tropicana Avenue. Testing will take place on the first floor of the resort’s parking garage off Cameron St., on the west side of the property.