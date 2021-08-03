Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines and testing to begin at UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In an effort to make COVID-19 vaccinations and tests more convenient, a drive-thru clinic is opening at UNLV this week and no appointments are needed.

The vaccinations and testing will take place five nights a week from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday in the UNLV Stan Fulton parking lot. It’s located at 801 E. Flamingo Road, off Paradise Road.

The clinic will open Wednesday, Aug. 4 and Thursday, Aug. 5. then close on Friday and Saturday. It reopens Sunday, Aug. 8, and begins the full five-day-a-week schedule.

“The most effective way for us to limit the spread of COVID-19 is for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible. We also need people to get tested if they develop symptoms and to stay home if they are sick to help keep our caseloads down and to protect our hospitals from getting overcrowded,” said Clark County Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

Drive-thru #COVID19 tests and #vaccines to be offered 5 nights a week in the @UNLV Stan Fulton Parking Lot – 801 E. Flamingo. Hours: 5:30pm-10:30pm, Sunday-Thursday starting Aug. 8. No appointments needed. 300 vaccines (all 3 types) and 500 tests available each day. #Vegas pic.twitter.com/IXgbODMo2R — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 3, 2021

The three COVID vaccines will be available at the vaccine site.