UNLV’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing, vaccination site to close for several upcoming holidays

In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a certified medical assistant prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the holiday season nears, UNLV’s Paradise Campus COVID-19 drive-thru testing and vaccination location is announcing that it will be closed for several upcoming dates in the near future.

The site will be closed on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31; Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11 as well as Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25.

Ordinarily, the location operates five nights a week in the parking lot situated at 851 E. Tropicana Ave., east of Paradise Road across from the Thomas & Mack Center.

Regular hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The site has the capacity to administer about 500 tests and 300 vaccinations each night on a first-come, first-serve basis. The tests and vaccinations are free to the public.

Tests available at the location are self-swab PCR tests with results taking about 72 hours to process.

