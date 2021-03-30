Drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be offered at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District will be offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at the Allegiant Stadium for one day in April.

The testing will take place on April 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lot H which i located off Dean Martin Drive via Gate 10. Anyone getting tested can pre-register at this link.

According to the health district, if you traveled for spring break, the drive-thru gives the entire family the ability to get tested at the same time. The CDC is still recommending that people delay all non-essential travel even if they’re vaccinated. It’s recommended you get tested three to five days after returning from a travel destination.

It’s also recommended that people, even those who test negative, self-quarantine for a full seven days. For those who don’t get tested, it’s recommended they self-quarantine for 10 days.

Beginning April 5, COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will be open to everyone 16 years and older. However, vaccines are just one of the tools available to stop the pandemic. Getting tested, wearing a face mask in public places and around people who have not been vaccinated, and washing hands frequently continue to be important measures to take to keep COVID-19 case counts down and the positivity rate trending down in Southern Nevada.

More COVID-19 information and resources, including additional testing locations, are available at www.SNHD.info/covid.