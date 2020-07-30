Drive-thru COVID-19 testing at UNLV parking garage to move indoors to Thomas & Mack Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday, July 31 will be the final day of drive-thru COVID-19 testing inside UNLV’s Tropicana Avenue parking garage. The testing operation is moving indoors to the Thomas & Mack Center’s Strip View Pavilion.

The facility is scheduled to reopening during the second week of August. The testing site will resume operations of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday when it reopens.

“Clark County’s staff at the Fire Department and UMC along with Nevada National Guard have done an amazing job operating the UNLV drive-through site since it opened at the end of May,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “The new indoor operation will allow us to move out of the summer heat into a more comfortable setting for patients.”

The public is encouraged to make appointments through UMC’s website. You can also call UMC at (702) 383-2619.

There will still be walk-up appointments available each day, but they will be on a first-come, first-served basis.