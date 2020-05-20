Drive-thru COVID-19 testing at The Orleans will move to UNLV parking garage with expanded services

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 drive-thru testing operation at The Orleans is moving to UNLV’s Tropicana Avenue parking garage next week in order to help expand testing services.

The last day drive-thru testing will be available at the Orleans is this Friday, May 22.

The garage, next to the Thomas & Mack Center, will reopen testing to the public at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27.

The UNLV site will offer two new features to the public:

A walk-up testing area will be established to accommodate pedestrians and those who arrive by bicycle or motorcycle for a test. Drive-thru testing is only available to patients in enclosed vehicles.

Children of all ages can be tested at the UNLV Tropicana site with parental consent.

The Orleans site was the first testing location in the valley to offer by-appointment testing to people with and without symptoms.

It opened May 5 and initially administered 300 tests a day. Recently, it expanded its testing capability and is now offering up to 1,200 tests a day. More than 10,000 patients have been tested at the site to date, according to Clark County.

TEST SITE INFORMATION:

The testing site will remain open to anyone, whether exhibiting symptoms of the virus or not, and there are no out-of-pocket costs.

Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. six days a week, Monday-Saturday.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting the COVID-19 Testing Center on the home page of UMC’s website at www.umcsn.com or by calling CPL at (702) 795-4932, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Our drive-thru operation at the Orleans has been an important part of our community’s efforts to reopen our economy,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “Boyd Gaming has been a tremendous partner in helping us make this operation a success. We are looking forward to continuing the operation at UNLV and improving upon it as we continue to offer expanded testing services to the public.”

The type of testing available is polymerase chain reaction tests, better known as PCR tests, which show whether someone currently has COVID-19.

NO OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS:

Federal funding through the CARES Act will cover the costs of the tests for testing for those with no insurance. Patients who have insurance will be asked to provide the information for billing purposes, but will not have any co-pay.

Patients are asked to arrive about 15 minutes prior to their appointment time to get checked in and directed to a drive-up testing station. Medical professionals conduct the test as patients remain in their cars.

RECEIVING TEST RESULTS:

Results are typically available within 48 hours.

After scheduling an appointment with UMC, patients will receive information about how to access test results through UMConnect, UMC’s electronic medical record, through the MyChart app and website at https://umconnect.umcsn.com/.

Patients who register for testing with Clinical Pathology Laboratories (CPL) can access their COVID-19 test results by visiting www.cpllabs.com/sonicmyaccess or texting “CPL” to 66349 to sign up for the CPL portal.

All results, positive or negative, are reported to the Southern Nevada Health District. If patients test positive for the virus, they will be notified within a few days. Only positive patients will be notified.

If patients do not receive notification of a positive test result, they can rest assured knowing that they tested negative.

Clark County and UMC are operating the site in partnership with Clinical Pathology Laboratories (CPL), the Nevada National Guard, UNLV and University Police Services.