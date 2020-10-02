Drive-through flu shot clinic runs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A flu shot clinic in the southwest valley today allows people to get vaccinated without leaving their car.

The drive-through flu shots are available starting at 11 a.m. at Dignity Health’s San Martin Campus at Warm Springs and Cimarron Road.

Doctors are warning that this flu season could be dangerous with the coronavirus pandemic. They say getting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time could devastate a person’s health.

Doctors also say the best way to prevent the flu is to get an annual flu shot. It’s recommended for everyone 6 months and older. It’s especially important for people 65 and older, pregnant women and people with certain other medical conditions.

Last month, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak urged people to do their part.

“We do not want to see a huge surge in flu cases on top of COVID-19 cases overcrowding our hospitals and preventing Nevadans from getting the care we need,” Sisolak said.

Today’s drive-through clinic runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Preregister at immunizenevada.org.

Bring your insurance card. Getting a flu shot should be free under most health plans.

Officials also remind everyone to follow COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a face covering.