LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Park Service rangers will be partnering with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police’s DUI strike team to prevent and reduce drunk driving this holiday weekend.

The focus of the patrol will be at Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Boulder Beach on Lakeshore Road.

In 2021, over 70 DUI-related citations and arrests were made in the park.

In the first few months of this year, park rangers say they have responded to more than 50 DUI-related calls.

Visitors who head to Lake Mead are reminded to carry a valid driver’s license, registration, and proof of insurance to keep potential traffic stops timely and orderly for both rangers and other park patrons.

Park rangers have recommendations for those planning on heading out to the park to celebrate Memorial Day.