Driest monsoon: Las Vegas matches 1944 record with no rainfall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With just a trace of rainfall during this year’s monsoon season, Las Vegas will tie the 1944 record for the driest monsoon.

No measurable rainfall during the June-September season is rare. It’s only happened twice.

Dry conditions in 2010 — just 0.01 inches of rain — only earns third place on the list of driest monsoon seasons.

Monsoon season runs from mid-June til today — Sept. 30.

The rainfall disappeared long before that. With the last measurable rainfall on April 20 at McCarran International Airport, Las Vegas has now gone 163 days without precipitation.

The previous record was 150 days in 1959.