Drew Carey ready to celebrate 50 years of ‘The Price is Right’ with special show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A prime time show on Thursday night will celebrate 50 years of “The Price is Right,” and host Drew Carey says prizes will be “jacked up” to mark the occasion.

They’re pulling out all the stops, and bringing back some memorable moments from the show’s hugely successful run.

“There will be an hour’s worth of pricing games, but in between all that, there are these amazing clip, packages, and I talked to a couple special celebrity guests,” Carey said.

The show will include a tribute to Bob Barker, and there’s a surprise look at a big celebrity who was on the show a long time ago — Drew isn’t saying who.

FILE – The Price is Right show host, comedian Drew Carey, left, appears with longtime former host Bob Barker at the CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles on March 25, 2009. Barker, who retired and passed the microphone off to Carey, appeared on the show to promote his autobiography, “Priceless Memories.” The longest-running game show in television history is celebrating it’s 50th season. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

“They don’t want me to say who it is. They want it to be a surprise,” he said. “It’s done with such love and care. It’s great to see these fantastic memories.”

See what else is planned for the show in our interview with Carey, and be sure to “c’mon down” for Thursday’s show.