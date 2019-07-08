Dress as a cow for free Chick-fil-A on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cow Appreciation Day means eat some chicken on Tuesday. At least that’s Chick-fil-A’s take on things.

The chain of 2,400 restaurants across the nation is giving away a free entree to any customer who visits Chick-fil-A dressed as a cow. Well, they at least have to have some kind of “cow attire,” according to a company news release.

The Tuesday, July 9, event lasts from opening until 7 p.m.

The giveaway options include the Egg White Grill or classic Chicken Biscuit during breakfast hours, or the Original Chicken Sandwich or Grilled Nuggets during lunch and dinner hours. Children can receive a free breakfast entrée during breakfast hours or a free Kid’s Meal during lunch and dinner hours for dressing in a cow costume.

According to the company, almost 2 million “cow-dressed customers” took part in the event in 2018.

It’s the 15th time the company has celebrated Cow Appreciation Day, and it falls on the 24th anniversary of the “Eat Mor Chikin” marketing campaign.